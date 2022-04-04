PM visits Ramadan bazaar in Putrajaya, lauds Covid-19 SOP compliance

PUTRAJAYA (April 4): While strolling around the Ramadan bazaar in Precinct 3, here today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was pleased with the level of compliance of the visitors and stall operators at the bazaar with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set.

He said compliance with the SOP, particularly scanning the Sejahtera code should be made a practice to enable the detection process for possible (Covid-19) infections be made by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“The MySejahtera app must always be used because if viral infections occur, the MoH will be able to trace these.”

He said this to reporters after the walkabout at the bazaar where he also exchanged greetings and chatted with a number of visitors and traders there while also buying stuff like kuih seri muka, sugarcane juice and coconut water for breaking of fast.

Ismail Sabri also observed that during the walkabout, many parents had brought along their young children to the bazaar, hence he advised parents not to do this as their children could be exposed to Covid-19 infection when taken to congested places like the Ramadan bazaars.

“The family’s health is our responsibility,” he said while stressing that children needed to be protected by their parents or guardians in such situations.

Asked on prices of the goodies offered by traders at the bazaar for “buka puasa”, the prime minister said the price monitoring was under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs. — Bernama