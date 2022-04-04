PRSB to build hotel infrastructure, more shophouses in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 4): Perkasa Realty Sdn Bhd (PRSB) is currently developing new shophouses in Sook, Keningau and will also build hotel infrastructures and shophouses at Pulau Bum-Bum, Semporna and at Pelantong, Beluran very soon.

PRSB General Manager Haji Joidin Gahim said the rural shophouses and hotel infrastructures projects will be funded through State loans and Federal grants.

PRSB is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sabah Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO), with special roles to develop shophouses in the rural areas as well as creating new township throughout Sabah.

Since its inception in 1978, PRSB has developed more than 1,300 units of shophouses through the implementation of 82 projects in Sabah, which are mainly enhancing the socio economic development of the Bumiputera entrepreneurship community in the state.

“Even though the company is medium size, it has efficiently carried out its roles in developing shophouses in the rural areas as well as creating new townships in Sabah,” he said.

Joidin, who is also chairman of Tetap Perkasa Sdn Bhd (TPSB), a wholly owned subsidiary of PRSB, is proud that TPSP was able to pay dividend to PRSB and likewise PRSB to SEDCO.

Meanwhile, the PRSB General Manager who is expected to retire in mid-April this year, was also present at an appreciation program attended by PRSB staff at the company’s office last Friday.