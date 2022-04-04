Rainbow Ribbon installation brightens Traffic Garden at Kenyalang Park

KUCHING (April 4): An art installation project is lighting up Kenyalang Park’s Traffic Garden as part of strategic efforts to revive and promote the state’s arts and culture sector in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The installation, called Rainbow Ribbon, is part of The Light Project, which is an extension of the Cultural Economy Development Agency’s (Cendana) yearly marquee event ‘Art in the City’ in collaboration with Think City and Kuching South City Council (MBKS) to light up cities with public art and performances curated to take place not only in Kuching, but also in Butterworth, Ipoh, Melaka and Batu Pahat.

Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who represented Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in officiating the project here last night, said the art installation has rejuvenated Traffic Garden and created an immersive art experience for the community.

He said Traffic Garden has transformed from what used to be a wasted land into a ‘shining diamond’ following the implementation of park’s expansion and community rejuvenation programme, a pilot project under MBKS’ Urban Renewal Initiative last year.

“This is the first pilot project where we tried to build on top of monsoon drains. People may view this as a wasted land but we were able to convince the locals here to convert this into a meaningful park for the community.

“That is why this art installation is very meaningful because nobody expected us to turn this into a pilot project and go a step further by making it a place of art,” he said.

He hoped to see more people come down to Traffic Garden to enjoy the art installation as well as recreational activities.

“We need more parks like Traffic Garden because in the context of Covid-19, we talk about air ventilation.

“So, if we can take the time to walk 10,000 steps each day, we will be healthier and will be of less risk and have better chances of surviving Covid-19,” he said.

The installation of Rainbow Ribbon, curated by artist Wendy Teo, is a collective action initiated by Borneo Laboratory to unravel more lights in Kuching with a series of curated collaboration which inspired the architectural geometry of Rainbow Ribbon by integrating U + X to manifest the Unity of Art and a series of crossovers.

The floating ribbon installation sits at where the existing and new development of the Traffic Garden meets.

During the day, the light and shadow underneath the structure will present light reflection with a spectrum of colour via the holographic filter embedded within the transparent panels above while at night, the linear lighting with varied colour will be activated together with the mist spray to display the rainbow-like effect along the ribbon installation.

Among those present during the launch were Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, Cendana sector manager Reza Salleh and Think City senior director Dr Matt Benson.