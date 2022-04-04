Ting: More drainage upgrading projects to be implemented in housing, village areas in Piasau

MIRI (April 4): More drainage upgrading projects will be implemented in the housing and village areas under Piasau constituency, said Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Ting, who is Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I (Tourism), said the projects are vital to resolve the flash flood problems at the low-lying areas in his constituency.

“The effort is ongoing to upgrade the drainage in my constituency including Kampung Sealine in Lutong.

“Besides to resolve the flash flood problems at the low lying areas, we want to ensure that every housing and village area has a good drainage system,” he said after inspecting the drainage project at Luak 1E here today.

On the drainage project in Luak 1E, he is happy that the project has been completed very well.

Ting said he has received good feedback from the residents staying at Luak 1E, who are satisfied with the drainage upgrading project which was implemented using his rural transformation projects (RTP) allocation.