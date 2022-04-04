Want to be a Puncak Borneo candidate in GE15? Serve the people first, PBB members told

KUCHING (April 4): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) members who wish to be a candidate of Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency in the next general election must go on the ground to build a rapport with their constituents and serve the people, said Mambong assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

He said they should not lobby to become a candidate simply because they feel that they have the potential and support of some parties to win the constituency.

“Self-disclosure is very important because this will be evaluated by the people. For any PBB members who are interested in becoming a candidate, they must go on the ground to serve the people.

“From there, the people will see for themselves and remember,” he said when met after officiating the launch of PBB Kampung Semadang sub-branch under PBB Mambong branch in Kampung Semadang here Saturday night.

The sub-branch, which will be led by Ramos Jepos, was officiated in conjunction with Dr Jerip’s first meeting at the village. Also present were PBB Mambong branch assistant head Datuk Detta Samen and Kampung Semadang sub-branch advisor Wilson Mapus.

Dr Jerip was asked to comment on former Padawan district officer Rangen Jamang, who has been actively going on the ground within Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency of late particularly with the 15th General Election expected to be held soon.

On whether Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin would be defending the seat in the next general election, Dr Jerip said he would leave the decision to the top leadership of PBB and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“I will leave this to them because Datuk Willie is a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

“Whether he wants to apply to join PBB or if PBB wants to take him in as a member, that is for the leadership to decide,” he said.

He said although Willie has done a good job as a deputy minister in the federal government, it is up to the leadership to decide who they want to contest in Puncak Borneo.

He also said that he would support whoever was chosen to stand in the seat so long as the candidate was from PBB and GPS.

Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency was previously a PBB stronghold held by the late Datuk Seri Dr James Dawos Mamit before the seat was won by Willie who contested on a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket in the 14th General Election in 2018.