Abg Jo breaks fast with cabinet members, civil servants

KUCHING (April 5): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg broke fast with state cabinet members as well as federal and state civil servants at a ceremony in State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building atrium last night.

According to Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), about 300 individuals comprising state cabinet ministers, department heads as well as state and federal civil servants joined the Premier in breaking fast.

After the breaking-of-fast, Abang Johari joined others of the Muslim faith in performing the Magrib, Isya and Sunat Tarawih prayers at a surau located at the first floor of the DUN building.

The prayers were led by state imam Sahibul Fadillah Dato Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi.

Among those joining the breaking-of-fast were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi and Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus.

Others included State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, Sarawak Federal Secretary Datuk Amir Omar and Deputy State Secretaries Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Datu Ik Pahon Joyik and Datu Dr Sabariah Putit.