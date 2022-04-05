At 99.5 pct completion, Sri Aman Hospital II almost operational, says Harden

KUCHING (April 5): Sri Aman Hospital II is now 99.5 per cent completed and almost ready to begin operations, said Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

In a statement, the Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development said the remaining work involved the installation of specialist equipment components and compliance with safety requirements from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

“The operational commencement of the hospital is up to the planning by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MoH). It is beyond our jurisdiction to determine the actual date the hospital will start operating.

“Nonetheless, we understand the hospital service will be implemented in stages until fully operational, when the requirements and specifications have been complied with,” said the Simanggang assemblyman.

Harden led a group of community leaders and Sri Aman District Council (MDSA) councillors on a project site visit yesterday (April 4).

They were briefed on the project’s progress by Public Works Department (JKR) senior civil engineer Loretta Nihol, who represented JKR – the main implementing agency.

“Sri Aman Hospital II is equipped with 108 beds with specialist doctor services to become a modern medical centre for the people here.

“It is hoped this visit would enable us to keep abreast of the latest developments in hospital construction and be able to convey important information to the community out there on accurate developments on the status of hospital operations,” said Harden.

He pointed the long-awaited project was delayed by various factors, including by the Movement Control Orders (MCOs) implemented in 2020 and 2021 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to previous reports, the project costing almost RM200 million consists of two phases.

The first involved clearing and piling work costing RM12 million, while the second involved building construction at a cost of RM180 million.

It was approved in 2007 but was long delayed and construction only commenced in 2016.

When visiting the site on Dec 15, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the hospital is expected to be fully operational this month.

He also said the hospital would upgrade most of the service functions of the old Sri Aman Hospital as the main hub of health facilities in the division.