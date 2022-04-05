Buying pangolin will encourage illegal hunting

KOTA KINABALU (April 5): Following a news report of a restaurateur who paid RM200 to rescue a pangolin recently, the Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) is discouraging the public from doing the same as it may encourage wildlife criminals to carry out illegal hunting and selling of fully protected flora and fauna.

Instead, the public are urged to report any crime against wildlife to the SWD immediately.

SWD director Augustine Tuuga said that pangolins, like the tembadau and slipper orchids are listed under the first schedule of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment as fully protected.

He also reminded in a statement by SWD that the purchasing of fully protected wildlife and plants was a crime, unless the purchaser has a written consent from the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry.

Augustine also said that Section 48(1) of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 which stated that the purchase of protected wildlife and plants was allowed under certain terms was no longer usable for fully protected wildlife such as the pangolins unless there was a written permission from the ministry.

He warned that whoever has been found guilty of selling and buying the pangolin can be fined not less than RM50,000 and not more than RM250,000 and jailed not less than one year and not more than five years.

“We appreciate the thoughtfulness of the people that love wildlife but any crime against wildlife must be reported immediately. This is the only way we can stop illegal hunting,” said Augustine.