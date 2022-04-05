Chan defends Liew’s performance

KOTA KINABALU (April 5): DAP CEC member Chan Foong Hin has defended the performance of Tawau member of parliament Datuk Christina Liew.

Chan said Tawau DAP Youth chief Thien Ee Hang’s statement recently commenting on Liew’s attendance in Parliament and State Assembly sittings is only his personal comments and does not represent DAP’s stance.

He also reminded young party members that Liew’s performance should not only be judged by their attendance.

“Pejuang leader Tun Dr Mahathir only attended 26 days out of 71 days of sittings, whereas Warisan President Shafie Apdal only attended 20 days. This has not affected their leadership within their party,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

He also pointed out that Liew and her team had been performing well recently.

“They sent out aids to approximately 700 houses in Tawau after the recent fire incident. Throughout the pandemic, they’ve also distributed thousands of food aids, sanitisers and face mask,” he said.

However, Chan commended Thien for his courage to raise constructive criticism.

“Thien is young and fearless, he still has a lot to learn from the Tawau MP.

“But his courage to voice out constructive criticism is a good trait,” he said.

Liew said it is most unwarranted for Thien to “attack” her in the media.

Liew said she can accept constructive criticism but that was uncalled for as DAP and PKR are component parties in Sabah Pakatan Harapan, of which she is chairperson.

Chan urged all Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to unite and focus on the 15th general election (GE15) and retain all PH seats.

“All party leaders within PH are open minded, all ideas and opinions can be voiced out through the internal channels,” he said.