Cost of hiring Indonesian maids to be reviewed every three months, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR (April 5): The cost structure of hiring Indonesian Domestic Workers (PDI) will be reviewed every three months by the Malaysia-Indonesia Joint Working Group (JWG).

According to Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan, in a statement here today, this is to ensure the cost structure is in line with current needs and takes into account changes in transportation fares and cost of health test.

He said the PDI recruitment cost structure agreed through the Memorandum of Understanding on the Recruitment and Protection of Indonesian Domestic Maids (PDI MoU) covered 15 cost components in Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Examples of cost components in Malaysia include Immigration Security Deposit, insurance, health check, levy, and work permit.

“Examples of cost components in Indonesia include passport, work visa, health certificates, competency certificate, and psychological test. All PDI recruitment costs are under the responsibility of the employers in accordance with the Fair Recruitment Initiative guidelines issued by the International Labour Organisation (ILO),” he said.

Saravanan said the PDI MoU that signed on April 1 in Jakarta, Indonesia, was an improvement of the previous MoU where the previous cost structure only outlined the components involved without setting the price rate.

“Various problems arose in the implementation of the previous MoU due to the fixed cost structure and it was too low compared to the current market which caused employers to have to pay more to get PDI services and this has been addressed in the new PDI MoU,” he said.

Saravanan said through the MoU, employers were expected to save RM2,000 to RM3,000 on recruitment costs as there was no longer a quarantine requirement for PDIs, except for those who tested positive during the Covid-19 screening test conducted in the country. — Bernama