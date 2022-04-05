Covid-19 cases likely to increase in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 5): Sabah recorded 198 new cases on Tuesday, with more than half sporadic infections.

No fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours in the state.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said with 58 per cent of the cases sporadic compared to 55 per cent the previous day, it is likely to result in an increase in new cases in the coming days.

“We are taking into account that the lifting of various restrictions on social and economic activities beginning this month will to some extent contribute to the increasing number of cases in short term,” he said.

Masidi added 193 out of 198 new patients on April 5 are in Categories 1 and Category 2, three in Category 4 and two in Category 5.

There are no patients in Category 3.