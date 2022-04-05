Covid-19: S’wak records 406 new cases, three deaths

KUCHING (April 5): Sarawak saw an increase in new Covid-19 infections today with 406 cases after registering a downward trend for the past four days, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 300,670.

The new cases were reported in 32 districts with Kuching topping the list with 118 cases, which was an increase from yesterday’s 95 cases.

This is followed by Bintulu (65), Miri (57), Sibu (39), Samarahan (14), Sri Aman (14), Serian (12), Sarikei (9), Betong (9), Mukah (7), Tatau (7), Bau (6), Limbang (6), Saratok (6), Simunjan (4), Lubok Antu (4), Telang Usan (4), Kapit (3), Dalat (3), Beluru (3), Meradong (2), Pusa (2), Tanjung Manis (2), Lawas (2), and one each in Kabong, Marudi, Lundu, Daro, Asajaya, Subis, Kanowit, and Selangau.

All cases were of Category 1 and 2 with the exception of four cases, of which three cases were of Category 3 involving patients with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support while the other was a Category 5 case (pneumonia requiring ventilator support).

The committee said the state’s Covid-19 death toll had also increased with the addition of three fatalities bringing the tally to 1,698.

It said two of the fatalities were brought-in-dead (BID) cases of which one involved an 89-year-old man from Kuching whose medical history was unknown.

The victim’s body was brought to Bau Hospital on April 1.

The other BID case involved a 66-year-old woman from Kuching whose body was brought to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on April 3. She had a history of hypertension and diabetes.

The third fatality was also registered on April 3 involving a 66-year-old woman from Kuching as well.

The victim, who had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease, died at SGH.