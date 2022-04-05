Desa Wira road upgrading at 80 pct completion, should be ready in May says Dr Sim

KUCHING (April 5): Sarawak Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is satisfied with the progress of the Taman Desa Wira road junction upgrading and improvement works that have reached 80 per cent completion.

A statement issued by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) said works have reached 80 per cent completion and the RM1.43 million project is expected to be completed by next month.

“Currently, the main works have been done and the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak will carry out relocation of lampposts and underground cables at the area,” the statement read.

It added that once completed, the upgrading and improvement works at the junction and nearby roads will further alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

“All road users are reminded to exercise courtesy and understanding when using the road while works are in progress, for the project to be carried out smoothly.”

According to the statement, the Taman Desa Wira junction road is under the federal government’s jurisdiction, and they have an obligation to upgrade and to do improvements when necessary.

It also said the road upgrading proposal was ignored by the previous Pakatan Harapan federal government when it was submitted then.

“Dr Sim, as Batu Kawah assemblyman, then had to seek Sarawak government funding for the road upgrading project,” added the statement.