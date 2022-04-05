GE15: High chance DAP will work with Sarawak opposition parties, says Don

SIBU (April 5): There is a high possibility of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) cooperating with local-based opposition parties such as Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to face the upcoming general election, opined University of Malaya socio-political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

According to him, any cooperation is meant to avoid splitting the votes.

“Furthermore, PSB is working on cooperating with a party in Sabah to form a bloc.

“Without the cooperation of PSB, the strength of DAP will be affected because the votes can be split when they collide in many seats,” he told The Borneo Post last night.

Awang Azman was asked on the possibility of DAP working with more established local-based opposition like PSB to face the 15th General Election (GE15) which many have speculated will be held this year.

This was following DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s statement that the party will convene in Sibu for a meeting today to discuss the possibility and mode of working together with other opposition parties in Sarawak to face the general election.

Chong had said that from the results of the 2021 Sarawak election, it was obvious that there was a need for the major opposition parties in Sarawak to work together to take on the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition.

Meanwhile, Awang Azman anticipates the GE15 to be called by October this year.

“However, if it is held earlier, it will be a surprise for the opposition, who are seen as yet to be fully prepared to face the general election,” he said.

The federal government and the Pakatan Harapan coalition signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bipartisan cooperation in September last year, to usher in a period of political stability and to work on economic recovery efforts for the greater good.

The MoU is set to expire this July 31.