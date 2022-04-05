Immigration Dept: KLIA congestion due to travellers who failed to complete forms in MySejahtera

PUTRAJAYA (April 5): The congestion that occurred in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last Sunday (April 3) was due to foreign travellers who failed to complete their traveller forms in the MySejahtera app, the Immigration Department said.

Immigration officers were forced to assist them, which led to delays and congestion, the department posted on its Facebook page today.

The department also said that there were Muslim pilgrims from Indonesia who were transiting in KLIA and their lack of proper management in handling the transit also added to the congestion.

The department countered allegations that it only had three counters open that day, stating that there were 26 counters full opened, including the automatic gate counter at the air terminal.

The Immigration Department said the congestion was resolved with the assistance of several parties in KLIA, including the Health Ministry, Malaysia Airports Holding Bhd and airline representatives.

“As frontliners stationed at our country’s entry points, the Immigration Department will continue to provide the best commitment and cooperation to everyone to ensure the smooth entry and exit of foreign tourists and investors, as well as Malaysians,” the post read. — Bernama