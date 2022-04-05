Khairy: MySejahtera data, info won’t be compromised by outcome of developer lawsuit

KUALA LUMPUR (April 5): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today gave his assurance that the outcome of a lawsuit involving the companies that developed and operates the MySejahtera contact-tracing application will have no bearing on the data and information that it has gathered.

Khairy reiterated that the data and information in the application will still belong to the ministry no matter what the eventual court ruling is.

“The data and information are safe. Also, the server of the data is based in Malaysia and not anywhere else.

“Whatever happens between the two companies regarding the application has nothing to do with us.

“As far as we are concerned, we own the data and the application module,” he told a press conference after visiting Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) here.

“This is also why I heeded the call of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and explained the issue to Parliament. I want the public to know that we don’t have anything to hide,” he added.

A suit was filed by Hasrat Budi Sdn Bhd, a shareholder of MySJ Sdn Bhd, which operates the MySejahtera app, seeking the removal of two MySJ directors, Shahril Shamsuddin and Anuar Rozhan.

The suit also seeks to have Raveenderen Ramamoothie and a representative from Hasrat Budi to be appointed to the board.

Khairy also pointed out that the MySejahtera application remains important and relevant as it still serves various purposes, such as displaying the Covid-19 vaccination certificate and monitoring Covid-19 patients at home.

Touching on the European Union (EU) recognising MySejahtera’s certification as being equal to the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate, Khairy said the former is satisfied with how Malaysia’s vaccination programme was conducted.

“They are satisfied with the safety of the system, the authenticity and also its accessibility, which are deemed equal to the EU’s standards,” he said.

Khairy also said this will allow travellers from Malaysia to venture abroad without too much hassle. — Malay Mail