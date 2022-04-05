Kuala Baram woman fined RM2,300 for drug abuse

MIRI (April 5): A Magistrates’ Court here today fined a woman RM2,300 in default six months’ jail for drug abuse.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu convicted Rogilah Saban from Kampung Masjid, Kuala Baram here on her own guilty plea.

Leona also ordered for the 24-year-old to be placed under police supervision for two years.

She was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), which is punishable under the same Section, read together with Section 38B of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or up to two years in prison, or both.

According to the facts of the case, Rogilah was found to have abused amphetamine and methamphetamine, which are listed under the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

She committed the offence at 3pm on Jan 22 at the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division Office.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted, while Rogilah was unrepresented by counsel.