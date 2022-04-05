KWB: Water supply interruption in several parts of Kuching due to gate valve repairs

KUCHING (April 5): Several areas here will experience water supply interruption starting tomorrow from 10pm until the following day (April 7) at 11am.

The Kuching Water Board (KWB) in a notice said the cause of the disruption is to repair the gate valve tee off from 840mm MSCL pumping main at Mile 6, Jalan Penrissen here.

“The repair works will begin at 10pm on Wednesday with repair works expected to end on Thursday at 5am, after which the recovery period will last from 5am to 11am,” it said.

KWB said Taman Sarmax, Semeba Park, areas along Jalan Semeba, Jalan Simpang Tiga, Kenyalang Park, Mile 7, Mile 9, Mile 10, Booster Station 1 and 2, Jalan Puncak Borneo, Jalan Kuching-Serian, SMK Siburan, and Kampung Landeh will experience water supply interruption while areas in Pending, Bintawa and Kuching city will experience low water pressure during the said period.

During the recovery period, consumers will experience low pressure, air locks and dirty water, it added.

KWB advised consumers to store sufficient water for the duration of the supply interruption.

For complaints or queries, please contact KWB Call Centre at 082-222333 or SMS to 019-8866650.