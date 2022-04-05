Leaking rubber gas hose causes explosion, fire in Samarindah kitchen

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 5): An explosion and fire that occurred in a house kitchen in Taman Samarindah here late last night was caused by a leaking rubber gas hose.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre said it received an emergency call from the house occupant regarding the fire and explosion around 12.03am today.

“The operations commander reported that when Bomba arrived at the scene, there was a fire as reported.

“There was still a fire burning engulfing the pots and partial part of the kitchen cabinets in the kitchen, despite the efforts of the occupants to try to put it out,” said the statement.

Firefighters then worked to extinguish the fire using a hose reel.

“The cause of the fire was a leaking rubber gas hose, which had caused an explosion in the kitchen,” added the statement.