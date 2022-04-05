Minister calls for immediate research works on burial poles discovered in Tatau

BINTULU (April 5): Research should be conducted following the discovery of ‘klirieng’ (burial poles) in Sungai Penyarai in Tatau last year, said Minister in Premier of Sarawak’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

He said the research could help identify if the klirieng was specifically of the Punan / Beketan community.

Sikie, who is Kakus assemblyman, also suggested a committee to be set up and led by Penghulu Sanok Magai, so as to facilitate a dialogue with Sarawak Museum Department, the Council for Native Customs and Traditions, and Forest Department on ways to ‘best protect and safeguard such irreplaceable and invaluable heritage asset’.

“The process of recovering the klirieng in the river should be done in accordance with the native customs and traditions, as to be discussed by this committee later,” he spoke at the Sarawak Museum Department’s ‘Heritage Conservation Programme’ at Dewan Masyarakat Punan in Rumah Ado Bilong, Kakus near here last Sunday.

Sikie underlined the importance of the expediting the recovery works because he was concerned that if the klirieng remained on the bottom of the river for much longer, ‘such priceless heritage could be lost forever’.

On Oct 8 last year, a klirieng was found by villagers at Penyarai River, following days of continuous heavy rain.

The burial pole is believed to have originated upriver and because of the downpour and the ensuing raging currents, it ended up at the riverbank near Rumah Sengaya.

Measuring 22 feet 10 inches (almost 7 metres) in length and 22 inches (over 0.5 metre) diameter, it is said to be a ‘Mesken klirieng’, linked to the local Punan and Beketan communities.

Upon receiving news about the discovery, research project head Dr Elena Gregoria Chai Chin Fern made a trip to the site on Oct 16 last year.

About 10 metres away, another klirieng was in the riverbed and for this one, it was 18 feet and 11 inches (5.7 metres) in length.

It would take a forklift or a similar machinery to retrieve these large poles from the riverbed.

“These kliriengs are located near Punan and Beketan villagers.

“Based on Punan oral history, the Mesken settlement in the upper Kakus River used to be a Punan settlement.

“It’s also believed that there used to be nine kliriengs found in the Mesken settlement,” Dr Chai was quoted as having said.

Under the Sarawak Cultural Heritage Ordinance 1993 Part 1 Article 2(1), an antiquity denotes ‘any object, whether movable or immovable or a part of the soil, which has been constructed, shaped, painted, carved, inscribed, erected or otherwise produced or modified by human agency, and which is or is reasonably believed to be at least 100 years old’.

The Mesken kliriengs could very well be about 300 years old, and if this could be established, then they would be considered ‘an antiquity’ under the Ordinance.

During a briefing of the programme, Nicholas Daby Henry Atie from Sarawak Museum Department tagged Bukit Sarang, located at Sungai Kakus in Tatau, as also ‘a heritage that must be preserved and conserved’.

“Artefacts discovered included an ancient cemetery, animal bones, earthenware fragments and stone wall painting using charcoal.

“It is believed that the cave in Bukit Sarang was the first made a settlement between 1600 and 1800,” he said.