New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia hover just above 10,000-mark

KUALA LUMPUR (April 5): The Health Ministry (MoH) today recorded 10,002 new Covid-19 cases, a dip from yesterday’s 12,380 cases.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 infections in the country is now at 4,256,469, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement.

As for recoveries, the ministry recorded 23,302 cases, for a cumulative total of 4,041,723.

“As for those requiring treatment in intensive care units (ICU), there are 236 cases (103 confirmed Covid-19 cases; 133 suspected cases and cases under investigation); and 140 cases on ventilators (55 confirmed Covid-19 cases; 85 suspected cases and cases under investigation),” he said.

Malaysia recorded 28 deaths yesterday, including seven who were brought-in-dead. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 35,127.

“Of the 10,002 daily cases reported on April 4, 5,495 cases are from Category 1, 4,418 from Category 2, 30 from Category 3, 33 from Category 4 and 26 from Category 5,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

While no new clusters were reported yesterday, he added that 6,767 clusters were declared as having ended while 173 remain active.

Malaysia began its transition to the endemic phase on April 1, waiving many of the restrictions enforced previously.

International borders have been reopened quarantine-free but testing is still required for the vast proportion of inbound travellers. — Malay Mail