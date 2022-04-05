PBK president questions need for Bukit Aman to investigate MA63 lawsuit

KUCHING (April 5): There is no need for Bukit Aman police to investigate the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) lawsuit when Sarawak has its own police force, said Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan.

Voon said so after he received a phone call from someone whom he said claimed to be a senior police officer from the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, who sought insight on the lawsuit filed by 11 plaintiffs in Kuching High Court in November last year.

“I never know this officer and for this reason, I could not simply speak to him because if there is a need to conduct any investigation into the matter, there is no reason for Bukit Aman police to come down to conduct the investigation.

“To do so is a slap on the face of Sarawak police because it is better to close down Sarawak Police Headquarters, if investigations have to be conducted by police officers from Bukit Aman,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Voon argued that if what he wrote or did concerning matters in connection with the MA63 suit was against public order, as claimed by that person, then what is the court for?

According to Voon, the suit was seeking the court, among other matters, to determine the legality of the formation of Malaysia and the suit was the first of its kind seeking the court to declare MA63 as an invalid international agreement.

“If what is done by me or by Sarawakians who sued the United Kingdom, federal and Sarawak governments, could be against public order for seeking the court to decide on the matters in their claim in the suit, including the matters concerning the legality of the formation of Malaysia, then, what is the court for?” he questioned.

Voon also explained that there was a court judgment that said citizens have a right to speak about perceived violations of the terms of MA63 and if citizens could speak on matters concerning MA63, then what is wrong in filing the suit in court to talk about it for public awareness and knowledge.

He argued that if the court finds that the MA63 was invalid, then, Malaysia should not be formed in the first place.

“Therefore, the suit filed by the 11 plaintiffs should not receive any harassment or intimidation from law abiding citizens and government agencies because to do so will mean we are not living in a civilised society,” he said.

Voon also revealed that a police officer had come to see him to take his statement on some publications concerning Sarawak’s rights to independence.

He also said that a recent survey found that out of 3,185 respondents, 97 per cent favoured Sarawak as an independent nation and only three per cent wanted Sarawak to stay in the Federation of Malaysia.