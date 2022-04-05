PKR S’wak hopes state DAP’s intention to work with other opposition parties only involves its own seats

KUCHING (April 5): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak hopes that the state Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) intention to cooperate with other opposition parties is only involving parliamentary seats allocated to DAP Sarawak by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Both PKR and DAP are partners in PH.

As far as PKR Sarawak is concerned, it would be premature for it to agree or disagree on cooperation with opposition parties other than those within PH, said PKR Sarawak head of Information and Communication Abun Sui Anyit in a press statement yesterday.

“Nevertheless, it would be ideal for PH to decide on cooperation with other opposition parties in Sarawak by involving all partners in PH Sarawak – DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah),” he added.

“Up to now, PH Sarawak has not called a meeting involving cooperation with others. Therefore, whatever decision that the DAP Sarawak had made with other opposition parties which could have negative effect must be avoided at all cost,” he said.

A quick check with Abun on possible allocation of seats suggested that PKR Sarawak wished to have 17 seats out of the total 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak, therefore leaving DAP and Amanah with 14 seats.

“Based on the previous scenario, PKR Sarawak would be having 17; DAP Sarawak, eight; and Amanah Sarawak, six. Since there are differences, PH Sarawak needs to have meeting first,” he said.

Abun was responding to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s statement on Sunday that DAP Sarawak has the full autonomy to decide on which political party to work with in the state to face the coming 15th General Election.

Chong also said the state DAP committee will be convening in Sibu for a meeting today (Tuesday) to discuss the possibility and mode of working together with other opposition parties in Sarawak to face the general election.

“From the results of the 2021 Sarawak election, it is obvious that there is a need for the major opposition parties in Sarawak to work together to take on the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition,” he said in a statement.

He noted that the candidates of all other so-called local opposition parties had lost in the state election, with most of them losing their election deposits.

“Even with the strength of GPS which won 76 out of 82 state constituencies, it still has to join forces with national parties in order to have an impact and footprint in national politics, what more to say the other local parties in Sarawak.”

The DAP won two and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) won four out of the 82 seats in the last state election.

PKR, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) did not win any seat.

GPS won 76 seats and was returned to power as state government.

Sarawak will be having 31 parliamentary seats up for grabs in the next general election which may be called latest by 2023.