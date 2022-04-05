Sirim certification compulsory for non-medical face mask manufacturers, importers from July 4

PUTRAJAYA (April 5): Effective July 4, manufacturers and importers of non-medical face masks must apply for MS Sirim certification and labeling from Sirim QAS International Sdn Bhd.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) in a statement today said the ruling comes following the gazetting of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking) of Non-Medical Face Mask Order 2022 under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 today.

According to KPDNHEP, the move was to ensure that non-medical face masks produced locally or imported, comply with the set safety standards set.

“The MS Sirim label must be placed on the boxes or packages and are easily visible to consumers.

“The MS Sirim label indicates that the non-medical face mask products have met the standards, are of quality and safe to use,” said the ministry.

KPDNHEP said the gazetting was in embracing the Malaysian Family spirit to safeguard the well-being of the people and protect the interests of consumers.

In addition the ministry hopes that with the compliance of standards by manufacturers and importers, the issue of dumping of poor quality non-medical face masks in the Malaysian market would be resolved.

Meanwhile, the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking) of Electronic Cigarettes (vaping devices) Order 2022 was also gazetted today under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 to ensure that the devices manufactured locally or imported, comply with the safety standards.

The order which would take effect on Aug 3, requires manufacturers and importers of electronic cigarette devices to apply for Sirim certification and labelling from Sirim QAS International Sdn Bhd as the certifying authority appointed by the ministry.

Companies failing to comply with the regulations can be fined up to RM200,000 while individuals will face a fine of up to RM100,000 or imprisonment of up to three years or both, if convicted. — Bernama