Soldier dies of stab wound allegedly inflicted by wife, Kota Samarahan cops classify case as murder

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 5): A soldier has died after he is believed to have been stabbed by his wife at Penrissen Camp here around 10.30pm last night.

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said the incident is believed to have started from a fight between the couple.

He said the suspect allegedly threatened her husband, 28, with a knife before stabbing him on the left thigh, which caused profuse bleeding.

“He was taken to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment but died of his injuries,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The soldier’s body was later sent to the hospital’s Forensics Medical Department for further action.

“Meanwhile, the suspect, 24, is being remanded at Kota Samarahan police station for further investigation,” said Sudirman.

He urged the public not to speculate on the case as this could interfere with the police investigation.

Among the items seized from the suspect were a knife believed to have been used to stab the victim and clothes she wore during the incident.

The couple is said to have one child.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.