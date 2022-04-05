SUPP branch members not happy with Dr Jerip’s ‘Mambong now belongs to PBB’ comment

KUCHING (April 5): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) grassroots members in Mambong are said to be disappointed with the assemblyman, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, over his latest comment.

SUPP Mambong chairwoman Datin Jennifer Chee Moinie described Dr Jerip’s comment about his win in the 2021 state polls meant that SUPP could no longer stake claim on its ‘traditional’ seat, was insensitive towards SUPP.

Chee said she also considered such comment as ‘a very arrogant statement from a people’s representative’, and she would want Dr Jerip to be ‘more humble in politics’.

She said during the last state polls, Dr Jerip had appointed her as a deputy operations director for his election campaign and tasked her with garnering support from SUPP members and backbenchers for him.

“We are all in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) family. Since GPS top leaders decided that Dr Jerip was its candidate, I agreed to help him for the sake of GPS’ unity, even though I was very sad due to the fact that Mambong was SUPP’s traditional seat.

“Dr Jerip had also mentioned that this (change) was set by Premier of Sarawak, but I believe it was not from our Premier but just merely from the mouth of Dr Jerip himself.”

When asked if she was also disappointed, Chee said: “It is the ground members who are disappointed with his statement.

“We have helped him and yet, we are not being appreciated. He was almost not fielded, but he got to stand only at the last minute,” claimed Chee, who is also SUPP Central executive committee member.

Last Saturday night, Dr Jerip said the Mambong state constituency would now belong to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), claiming that this had been set by Premier of Sarawak and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg after the 12th state election, which saw PBB winning all 47 seats it contested in, including Mambong.

“There is no doubt that Mambong constituency now belongs to PBB,” he was quoted to having said after officiating at the launch of PBB Kampung Semadang sub-branch in Kampung Semadang in Puncak Borneo here.

Dr Jerip added that with him having defended the seat, the Premier of Sarawak decided that Mambong belonged to PBB.

Following this decision, the three state constituencies under the Puncak Borneo parliamentary area – Mambong, Tarat and Serembu – are now under PBB, in which Abang Johari is the president.

Dr Jerip has served as the Mambong elected representative since winning the seat on a Barisan Nasional-SUPP ticket in the 2001 state election.

He defended the seat for the fifth term in the state polls last year, when he won with a majority of 3,071 votes after garnering 5,865 votes in a five-cornered fight.