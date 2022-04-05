‘Touring the islands of exile and poetry’

THERE is something alluring about far-flung islands, especially if they are known to be the places of exile for historical figures.

When prolific Japan-based journalists Kit Nagamura and Alice Gordenker recently offered their readers an opportunity to join a free webinar about the Oki Islands, I knew I could not pass it up.

Titled ‘Japan’s Poetry Islands: Emperor Go-Toba, Waka Poetry and the Oki Islands’, the one-hour session was a virtual visit to the said islands, associated with an exiled emperor and the development of the ‘waka’ poetry.

Learning the history

The Oki Islands are located in the Sea of Japan, off the coast of Shimane Prefecture in western Japan. I first took an interest in them six years ago when I was in Osaka. It was when a friend, Ryou, brought me on an impromptu visit to Minase Jingu shrine, established in 1240 to commemorate the death of Emperor Go-Toba (1180-1239).

Ryou, who is a poetry enthusiast, explained how the 82nd Japanese emperor had begun his poetic pursuit after his abdication at the young age of 18. This pursuit continued even after he was exiled to the remote Oki Islands when he was 40.

I had thought Go-Toba to be an interesting character, but what interested me more was his place of exile. I was told that despite the distance from the ancient capital of Heian-kyo (present-day Kyoto), the islands had abundant resources that made living conditions reasonably comfortable.

Many fallen aristocrats and emperors, including Go-Toba, were sent there.

With that fascination still strong after all these years, I signed up for the webinar.

The session began with an introduction of the two speakers by the host Sawako, who works for the Oki Unesco Global Geopark.

As the first speaker, Gordenker gave a general overview of the islands. She explained their geographical location and also them comprising some 180 islands.

Only four are inhabited, namely Dogo Island (Okinoshima) and the Dozen Islands (Nakanoshima, Nishinoshima, and Chiburijima).

Some 800 years ago, Go-Toba had landed on Nakanoshima where he was to live out his last 19 years in Ama Town.

Today, the islands can be accessed by an airport located on Okinoshima. It directly connects to Osaka’s Itami Airport and Shimane’s Izumo Airport. Another way to reach the islands is by ferry from the mainland, which would take two to three hours one-way. There are inter-island ferries too.

Gordenker also mentioned that the islands were located along the Kitamae-bune historical trade route, linking Osaka and the northern port of Hakodate during the Edo Period.

She then gave a pictorial presentation of the islands’ attractions. Thanks to their geological heritage and geographical isolation, the islands boast breath-taking landscapes, unique flora and fauna, and also distinct customs.

Next was Nagamura’s session. The award-winning ‘haiku’ poet began by talking about ‘waka’ poetry, which she deemed as ‘a difficult subject’.

“If you ask the average Japanese person on the street what is ‘waka’, they will shrug and try to get away from you probably.

“This is partially because the word has two meanings. ‘Waka’ is a term that covers all Japanese poetry, but it is also a specific form,” she said.

‘Waka’ and its meaning

As a specific form of poetry, ‘waka’ consists of 31 ‘on’ or distinctive sounds in Japanese that are arranged in the ‘5-7-5-7-7 format’.

To differentiate ‘on’ and syllables, Nagamura gave example of the word ‘hiking’, which is used in both English and Japanese. In English, ‘hi-king’ is two syllables. In Japanese, it is read as ‘ha-i-ki-n-gu’, consisting of five distinctive sounds.

“For this reason, most modern translations of ‘waka’ do not try to mimic the 5-7-5-7-7 format, because that would result in poems that need extraneous words to fill out the syllable count,” she said.

Nagamura added that ‘waka’ would often contain reference to past poetic works, have no rhyme, and use ‘kakekotoba’ – words with several different meanings.

“While ‘haiku’ is all about restraint and keeping yourself out of the poem, ‘waka’ is passionate, expressive and confessional,” she pointed out.

Nagamura explained that the 5-7-5-7-7 form of ‘waka’ gained prominence when Emperor Daigo (885-930) commissioned an anthology called ‘Kokin Wakashu’ (Collection of Ancient and New Poetry).

She said by Go-Toba’s time, poetry had become a serious part of life for officials and public figures.

“The ‘waka’ was written to celebrate births, to mourn deaths or lost loves, to announce important events, or to initiate or break relationships. One’s learning, cleverness, human qualities and observation skills were put on display.

“Emperors were naturally expected to excel at ‘waka’,” she said.

Go-Toba was known as an excellent poet, sponsoring numerous poetry contests soon after retiring as a ruler.

He also edited a new ‘waka’ anthology, which would later be known as ‘Shin-Kokin Wakashu’ (New Collection of Ancient and New Poetry) – a title that was meant to update the previous anthology. In collecting ‘waka’ for this work, he worked with some of the best poets of his day, including Fujiwara Teika.

Nagamura observed that what upended Go-Toba’s perfect life was his bid to wrest back power from the Kamakura shogunate.

“He wanted to forcibly reinstate imperial rule in Kyoto. His plan was discovered by the shogunate and he was exiled to Nakanoshima for life.

“It might be hard for us to grasp the shock that the exile must have been to Go-Toba. He was to lose his beloved social circles, the familiar bustle of court life, the regular meetings with his poetic comrades.

“It’s almost unfathomable. A lesser man might have perished from it,” she said.

‘Not all is lost’

As he crossed the stormy ocean to Nakanoshima in 1221, Go-Toba composed a ‘waka’, which reads: ‘I am to be / the new warden of this isle! / Upon the seas around Oki / Oh wild winds / blow with care!’

Nagamura thought the poem sounded defiantly brave.

I thought it sounded prophetic because in 1939, Oki Shrine was built on Nakanoshima to honour his talent. There, he is dedicated as the deity of ‘waka’, making him an eternal warden of the island.

During his exile, Go-Toba was hosted by the Murakami family. Their house is now a public museum. Nagamura shared a photo of an exhibit there that had caught her eye, which was a leather ‘kemari’ ball.

“Kemari was a game popular among courtiers. Go-Toba was extremely fond of this sport and he probably brought it with him to the island. This is the most tangible item, aside from his last testament, swords and ‘waka’, which connects us with Go-Toba, the man.

“I hang on to this image as a proof that he did not entirely lose heart or give up his sense of fun in life. I mention this because most of his poems on the island were laments,” she said.

Nagamura noted that while most Go-Toba’s ‘waka’ works were of memories, complaints and woes, there were also those that reflected his observations of the local people and customs.

“The works of the islanders caught his eye. Between his self-pitying poems, he observed locals gathering herbs and tending fields, bulls frolicking in the fields, fishermen at sea.

“These are the things you can still see today,” she said.

Go-Toba wrote approximately 700 ‘waka’ while in exile. The most important collection was the ‘Ento On-hyakushu ‘(Hundred Poems from a Distant Island). Some of his works are displayed at the Go-Toba Museum in Ama Town.

While it is in my bucket list to visit the Oki Islands, I have not found the right time for a trip. With international travel still on hold, virtual tours like this are a boon. I look forward to the day when it is safe to travel again as I plan to trace the fascinating journey of this poet-emperor in the faraway islands.