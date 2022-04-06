188 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 6): Sabah recorded 188 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with sporadic infections continued on the rise.

However, no fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said percentage of sporadic infections increased to 62 per cent from 58 on the previous day.

“More than half (14) of the 27 districts in Sabah recorded sporadic infections as the main contributor to new infections in those districts.

“Among them are Kota Kinabalu (83 per cent), Penampang (78 per cent) and Beaufort (80 per cent),” he said.

Seven districts recorded double-digit cases, 17 districts recorded single-digit cases while Nabawan, Tongod and Kalabakan did not record any new cases on April 6.

A total of 183 or 97.34 per cent of the 188 total number are in Categories 1 and 2, two cases in Category 3, two in Category 4 and one in Category 5.