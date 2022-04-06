23 Vietnamese nationals claim trial to fishing in Malaysian waters

KUCHING (April 6): Twenty-three Vietnamese nationals claimed trial in the Sessions Court here yesterday to entering Malaysian waters without permit.

The boat’s captain Nguyen Truong Phong and the crew aged 24 to 60 years old pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out to them by an interpreter.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman set May 24 for case management and did not offer the accused any bail.

Based on the charge sheet, the Vietnamese were found fishing in Malaysian waters about 107.7 nautical miles from Tanjung Sirik at 12.30pm on March 20, without any permit issued under Section 19 of the Fisheries Act 1985.

They were charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Fisheries Act 1985 read together with Subsection 24(1) of the Fisheries Act 1985 and punishable under Section 25(a) and read together with Section 52(1)(a) of the same Act.

Section 25(a) of the Fisheries Act 1985 carries a fine not more than RM6 million for the boat owner or master, and RM600,000 each for the crew.

Meanwhile, in a separate Sessions Court, five Vietnamese fishermen also claimed trial to fishing in Malaysian waters without the knowledge of the authorities.

They were jointly charged with failing to notify an authorised officer via telephone, telex or facsimile in English or Malay their names, country flag, routes, destination of vessels, types and amount of fish in the vessels and any matters related to why they were in Malaysian waters.

The act was allegedly committed at 10.10am on March 20 some 88.4 nautical miles from Tanjung Sirik.

They were charged under Section 16(3) of the Fisheries Act 1985 (Act 317) read together with Subsection 24 of the same Act, and punishable under Section 25(a) of the Fisheries Act 1985 which provides for a fine not exceeding RM6 million for the owner or master of the boat and RM600,000 for each crew.

Judge Maris Agan set May 10 for the next mention, but did not offer them any bail.

The fishermen in both cases were represented by lawyer Andin Linton while DPP Yong Ann Nee prosecuted.