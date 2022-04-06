415 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, two in Category 5

KUCHING (April 6): Sarawak today recorded 415 new Covid-19 cases, making its cumulative number of cases to date at 301,085.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic, 108 of the new cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 299 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), four in Category 3 (lung infection), and two each in Category 4 (lung infection needing oxygen support) and Category 5 (lung infection needing ventilator support).

Kuching recorded 131 new cases today followed by Miri (76), Bintulu (47), Sibu (46), Serian (20), Tebedu (12), Samarahan (10) and Sarikei (10).

Sri Aman and Kanowit each had seven new cases, while Bau, Betong and Tatau recorded six.

There were five cases in Pusa, four in Dalat, three each in Mukah and Simunjan, two each in Limbang, Saratok, Lubok Antu, Kabong, Meradong and Matu, and one case each in Lundu, Lawas, Julau, and Sebauh.

As for police compounds for standard-operating-procedures (SOP) violations, four were issued in Sarawak today, all in Kuching, for failure to check in via MySejahtera.