Abd Karim: No need to worry about emergence of Omicron XE Covid-19 variant

ASAJAYA (April 6): There is no need for Sarawakians to worry about the emergence of the Omicron XE Covid-19 variant that has been detected in Thailand, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He further said it is common knowledge now that Covid-19 virus is bound to have new variants emerging, and should the Omicron XE variant reach Sarawak, it is the duty of the state government to inform Sarawakians about it.

“If the variant (Omicron XE) is a threat in Thailand, then I believe that the country’s borders would be closed by now but at the moment I don’t think it is a threat in Thailand. Tourists and outsiders are still allowed to visit that country for now,” he added when speaking to reporters today.

Earlier, the Asajaya assemblyman distributed ‘Bubur Lambuk’ porridge packs to passing road users at the main road in front of SMK Hajah Laila Taib here.

A total of 500 packets of the porridge were distributed during the event, which was hosted by the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) Sarawak branch.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reportedly warned about the Omicron XE, a new mutation of the Omicron variant, which is more contagious than the other Covid-19 variants.

WHO, through its latest report, states that this variant is a recombinant strain, a mutant hybrid of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2.

Recently, Thailand’s Public Health Commission vice-chairman Chalermchai Boonyaleephan announced that Thailand has recorded its first case of Omicron XE on April 2.

The case was recorded by the Centre for Medical Genomics, Ramathibodi Hospital.

The first person found with Omicron XE has already recovered after developing mild symptoms, Chalermachai said in a Blockdit post as he forecasted the new virus variant would now spread in Thailand.