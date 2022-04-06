Assess Covid-19 situation before allowing large Hari Raya open houses, Abd Karim tells S’wak govt

KUCHING (April 6): The state government needs to be satisfied with the Covid-19 situation in the state first before allowing Sarawakians to host large-scale Hari Raya open houses this year, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He also said there is a need to do proper monitoring in the state even if relevant authorities such as the National Security Council (MKN) allow huge gatherings for Hari Raya.

“In Sarawak we need to monitor the situation first but all this depends on what the SDMC (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee), MKN and Ministry of Health have to say,” he told reporters today.

It is also the responsibility of Sarawakians to make sure that Covid-19 will not spread rapidly during the coming Hari Raya celebrations because the threat of the coronavirus is still present everywhere, he added.

He thus hoped that Sarawakians will celebrate Hari Raya in moderation this year, unless the threat of Covid-19 is no longer around and things have returned to normal.

Before speaking to reporters, Abdul Karim, who is also Asajaya assemblyman, distributed ‘Bubur Lambuk’ porridge packs to passing road users at the main road in front of SMK Hajah Laila Taib here.

A total of 500 packets of the porridge were distributed during the event which was hosted by the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) Sarawak branch.