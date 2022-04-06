Bersatu hands Muhyiddin full mandate to discuss election strategies with other parties

KUALA LUMPUR (April 6): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Supreme Council has given its full mandate to the party’s political bureau, chaired by party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, to discuss strategies with other political parties for the 15th general election.

Secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, in a statement, said this was decided in a Supreme Council meeting chaired by Muhyiddin yesterday.

“The Bersatu Supreme Council, among others, discussed matters concerning party management, political developments in the country and results of the Johor state election held on March 12,” he said. – Bernama