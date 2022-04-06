Chinese Consul-General in Kuching, wife pay farewell visit to Dr Sim

KUCHING (April 6): Sarawak Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian received a farewell courtesy call from Chinese Consul-General in Kuching, Cheng Guangzhong and wife Gao Cuilian.

In a Facebook post late Monday, Dr Sim said Cheng had been instrumental in supporting the state’s efforts towards overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A dear friend of Sarawak who had contributed enormously to bilateral relationship of China and Sarawak over the last four years, especially during the challenging time of Covid-19,” said Dr Sim in the post.

He also informed in the post that he had received a courtesy visit from new State Health Department director Dr Ooi Choo Huck, who hails from Penang but has served in Sarawak for over 30 years.

“Looking forward to close working collaborative partnership as Sarawak has so much to catch up in health, as well as after Federal Constitutional amendment to include in Malaysia Agreement 1963,” said Dr Sim.