Chong: State DAP open to cooperation with all opposition parties in S’wak

SIBU (April 6): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak is open to cooperation with all opposition parties in Sarawak to take on Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the upcoming 15th General Election.

In this respect, the party yesterday had resolved to form a committee to start the discussion on this co-operation process, state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said.

He said the three-member committee will be made up of deputy chairperson Alice Lau, secretary Alan Ling and treasurer Chiew Chiu Sing.

“We are open to cooperation; the detail part we will leave it to the three-member committee for discussion and after the discussion they will come back to the state committee for further deliberation.

“This is an opening statement and an opening position that we are open for cooperation. We will not rule out anyone for the time being.

“Of course, there will be guidelines for the cooperation and guidelines or principles on which we cooperate, that one is on the secondary steps,” he told a press conference after the DAP Sarawak State Committee meeting yesterday at DAP Sibu Headquarters.

The meeting was held to discuss the possibility and mode of working together with other opposition parties in Sarawak to face the general election.

Chong also said that DAP Sarawak will put forward the decision made yesterday to the PH Sarawak leadership for discussion.

According to him, DAP Sarawak recognised the importance of the upcoming parliamentary election to reset the nation from falling into a path of incompetency, religious extremism and even the return of grand kleptocrats into the highest positions of the country.

“We cannot allow our country to fall into such trajectory and continue to be left behind on the international stage.

“That is why the primary objective in the coming general election shall be to take down the incompetent, racist and religious extremist political coalition of BN, PN and GPS,” he pointed out.

He also said that due to the incompetence of the current government not just in managing Covid-19 but also the economy, the people are suffering.

He also said that inflation has increased, and the price of basic goods has sky-rocketed in the past two years.

As result, he said people are suffering from the high costs of living resulting from the poor management of the country by the current government.

He also lamented that there is no clear path for recovery post Covid-19, causing many people to lose hope.

“That is why this election is an important crossroads of our country and we are open for positive cooperation in order to put back fundamentals of good governance, anti-corruption and progressive economic policies for the good of the people on top of our continuous fight to uphold the special rights of Sabah and Sarawak under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We must try our very best to save our country,” he pointed out.

On the candidates for the coming general election, he said the committee had yet to discuss on the candidates issue.

Also present at the press conference were Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong, state DAP political education director Irene Chang and others.