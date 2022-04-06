Civil Defence Force personnel catch python behind Miri condo

MIRI (April 6): Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri personnel caught a python measuring three metres in length behind a condominium building at the Miri Waterfront Commercial Centre in the wee hours of today.

APM Miri officer Usman Harto said a team of four trained snake handlers led by Sgt (PA) Iswandi Sawal went to the scene after receiving a report at 12.51am.

Upon their arrival at 1am, Usman said the team members were informed by the 33-year-old male complainant, who is a member of the Miri Times Square auxiliary police, that he found the python behind the building while patrolling the area.

This prompted the complainant to call the APM Miri operations room to seek help.

“The team managed to capture the reptile, the size of a man’s calf, measuring three metres long and weighing about 4kg to 5kg,” added Usman.

The operation ended at 1.07am and the python was later released into a jungle area.