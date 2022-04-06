Cops nab GrabFood delivery man for molesting two women in Cyberjaya

CYBERJAYA (April 6): Police today arrested a food delivery man (GrabFood) for an investigation into two cases of molesting at the Tamarind Square in Cyberjaya yesterday.

Acting to hunt down the suspect after police received two complaints of groping of two women, aged 27 and 34 in the parking area of the commercial centre around 2 pm yesterday, police checked a closed-circuit camera (CCTV) footage to identify the suspect which later led to the arrest of a 20-year-old local man.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said based on the information obtained, police managed to arrest the man at Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong near here at about 12.50pm today.

“He admitted to being involved in the case under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for outrage of modesty, he said.

According to Wan Kamarul Azran, the CCTV showed the suspect arrived at the commercial centre at 1.57pm yesterday astride a red Yamaha Lagenda 115 ZR motorcycle, which he parked in the basement and was seen walking towards the sidewalk of the centre.

Sepang police received two reports of molestation at the commercial centre yesterday, the first involving a personal assistant in the basement parking at 2pm, and the second 15 minutes later involving a 34-year-old woman in front of the centre’s 2nd floor elevator.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the suspect was also believed to be involved in a molesting case at the same commercial centre on December 21 last year.

He said the suspect also had criminal records for motorcycle thefts and possessing stolen goods. – Bernama