Cuepacs expresses gratitude to govt for giving special aid to civil servants, pensioners

SIBU (April 6): Sarawak Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has expressed gratitude to the government for giving the special Aidilfitri financial aid of RM500 to all civil servants on Grade 56 and below and RM250 to all pensioners.

Its chairman Omar Bahrain Unin said the special Aidilfitri financial aid was actually something they were looking forward to in view of the approaching Hari Raya celebration.

“Hopefully, all civil servants and pensioners will spend the money wisely on useful necessities and not spent on items that are wasteful,” he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yakob said the special aid will be paid together with the April salary on April 25.

He said the special aid involves an allocation of RM923 million and will benefit more than two million civil servants and pensioners.

Omar believed the special aid assistance will be well received by the civil servants, especially those in the B40 and M40 groups.

“It will at least help them weather through their financial burden during the Hari Raya celebration which is expected to be livelier this year.”

He said the government is considerate and has always listened to the voices of the civil servants and pensioners who require more spending and better planning in preparations for their Aidilfitri celebration.

“Civil servants should therefore continue to provide good service, serve with dedication and constantly increase productivity to serve the community well.”