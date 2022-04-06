Elderly man jailed two months for punching construction site supervisor

KUCHING (April 6): A Magistrates’ Court today sentenced an elderly man to two months in jail for punching a construction site supervisor in the face until the victim fractured his nose.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi ordered the jail sentence to be enforced from today for the accused, Rajiee Hassan, 66, who pleaded guilty to a charge made under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term up to seven years and a fine upon conviction.

According to the charge, the unemployed elderly man allegedly caused grievous hurt on the 50-year-old male victim by punching him in the face with his fist, until the victim fractured his nose.

The act was allegedly committed around 10.30am on March 16, at a project site in Jalan Tanjung Bako here.

Based on the evidence of the case, Rajiee punched the supervisor in the face as he was dissatisfied with him for advising a male employee under his care, Rajiee’s son, to do his job properly and always have to come early to work.

It is understood that the purpose of the victim advising the accused son is so that he can be confirmed to work permanently and does not want him to be fired due to disciplinary problems.

Meanwhile, In a separate Magistrates’ Court, a man was fined RM2,700 in default three months in jail for threatening to kill his wife after getting angry when he was not given money to buy drugs.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence after the accused, Tan Kok Peng, 42, pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

According to the charge, the accused was alleged to have committed the act against his wife in an incident on April 1 at their residence in Jalan Ellis here, around 2.15pm.

It is understood that the accused went on a rampage while demanding money from his wife, but she told him that she did not have any money.

The accused then threatened her in Mandarin to kill her, and she lodged a police report resulting in the arrest of the accused the next day (April 2).

The prosecution was conducted separately by the Prosecuting Officer, Inspector Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin and Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad.