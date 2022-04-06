Federal govt committed to completing Sabah-Sarawak Link Road, says Dr Abd Rahman

LAWAS (April 6): The federal government remains committed to ensuring that the ongoing construction of the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road (SSLR) for Phase 1 will be continued with Phase 2, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

The Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Deputy Minister said upon completion, the SSLR will be able to connect Lawas with Medamit in Limbang and to Miri without having to transit through Brunei.

“This project is one of the federal government’s projects that will link all the roads in Sarawak,” he told reporters after opening the Ramadan bazaar in Limbang on Tuesday.

He pointed out the Pan Borneo Highway project, which was supposed to link all the roads in Sarawak and Sabah, had been terminated by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“However, our Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had agreed for the Pan Borneo project to continue, which also covers Limbang and Lawas.

“Under the Trans Borneo Highway undertaken by the federal government, the existing road from Tedungan to Limbang town will be upgraded and expanded into a four-lane road,” said the Bukit Kota assemblyman.

Dr Abdul Rahman appealed to the people to cooperate and be patient while waiting for the projects to be completed.

He said the 1.16km dual carriageway project to Limbang town will proceed as scheduled.

He added the road will be able to reduce traffic congestion in Limbang town once completed.