GPS members in Mambong must be united, loyal, says sub-branch chief

KUCHING (April 6): Leaders and grassroots members of every Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component party in Mambong constituency must possess the spirit of loyalty and unity, says PBB Kpg Semadang sub-branch chief Ramos Jepos.

He said this was to maintain the level of integrity of GPS so that it remains relevant and continues to contribute to the progress and development of the people.

“The trust placed in us to uphold Mambong constituency should not be disputed anymore, especially by other component parties in GPS.

“In fact, there is no intention to embarrass other GPS component parties,” he said in an interview yesterday.

Following Datuk Dr Jerip Susil’s success in defending Mambong seat for the fifth term in the 12th state election last year, he said PBB Kpg Semadang sub-branch members would continue to give their strong support to the elected representative in driving development and improving the living standards of people in the Bidayuh majority area.

“We want him (Dr Jerip) to continue to bring development including the advancement of the agriculture sector, entrepreneurship as well as education to the Mambong area.

“I hope parties, especially those from other GPS component parties, will not politicise the agenda brought by Dr Jerip so that he can focus on advancing and developing the area,” he said.

Ramos also expressed his confidence that all agendas brought forth by Dr Jerip were ones that have been yearned for and dreamed of by the younger generation to change and improve the quality of their lives.

As such, he hoped that the people, particularly the younger generation, would continue to stand firm with Dr Jerip in transforming Mambong constituency into an area that is not only completed with facilities but also able to produce more successful human capital.