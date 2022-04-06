Incentive Based Regulation to improve Sabah electricity supply system

KOTA KINABALU (April 6): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) bas introduced Incentive Based Regulation (IBR) to improve its electricity supply system.

SESB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ir. Ts. Mohd Yaakob Jaafar said the IBR will start its new phase this year until 2024, to improve the electricity supply system to every district in the state.

“The implementation of this phase will take three years to improve electricity services to the community as well as increase consumer satisfaction,” he said in a statement after paying a courtesy call on the Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu on Tuesday.

Apart from introducing himself as the new CEO who was appointed on March 1, Mohd Yaakob also informed that SESB’s technical performance in 2021 is very encouraging.

Also present were SESB Chief Transformation Officer Ir Norhizami Abu Hasan, SESB Senior General Manager (Asset Management) Ir Idris Mohd Noor, SESB General Manager (Corporate Services) Mokhtar Hussin, SESB Company Secretary Zunaidah Osman and Public and Internal Senior Manager Relations Amir Mahat.