KL bank officer loses more than RM200,000 to online loan fraud

KUALA LUMPUR (April 6): Desperate for an RM80,000 personal loan, a bank officer ended up losing RM234,000 after being duped by an online loan fraud.

Kuala Lumpur Commercial CID deputy director, Supt Mohamad Musa Marsidi said the 54-year-old victim lodged a report on April 1 after becoming aware of being deceived.

He said before this, the victim was arranging for an RM80,000 loan by filling up the form of an online money lending company said to be offering loans at low-interest rates.

“The victim was later contacted by an employee of the company who asked him to make payment for processing the loan.

“When the loan was being approved, the victim was asked to transfer money in stages to nine accounts since February 28 until the end of March amounting to RM243,000,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Mohamad Musa also reminded the people not to be taken in by offers of fast cheap loans online without stringent conditions to avoid getting cheated by non-existent loan companies.

He also urged members of the public to contact CCID Scam Response Centre via 03-2610 1559 and 03-2610 1599 or the nearest police station on any suspicious criminal activities. – Bernama