KPDNHEP to continue engagement sessions with Mafi to address chicken price issue

SEPANG (April 6): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will continue to hold engagement sessions with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) to ensure the issue of rising chicken prices will not continue until the Hari Raya season.

Its deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said he was shocked by the latest development as there was still a shortage of chicken and chicken eggs in several states at the moment.

“I was quite surprised when I found out there is a shortage in the supply of chickens and chicken eggs in Johor and several other states although Mafi had given an assurance that it (supply of chickens and chicken eggs) will not be affected (during the Ramadan month).

“I am also concerned that this issue may prolong until the Hari Raya season. So, we will monitor and hold continuous engagement sessions with Mafi, which handles food supply,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the ‘Ops Pantau Bazar Ramadan’ (Ramadan Bazaar Monitoring Ops) at the Taman Putra Perdana Ramadan Bazaar in Puchong here today.

As such, Rosol said investigations would be carried out at all levels involving chicken producers from livestock farms to consumers.

“If there is an increase (at any stage), we will consider whether to issue a summons or a compound notice (to those concerned),” he said. – Bernama