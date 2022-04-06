Kuching cops probe foreigner caught misusing copy of MyKad for hospital treatment

KUCHING (APRIL 6): Police here are investigating a foreign woman who was caught misusing a copy of a Malaysian identification card to receive treatment at a hospital here.

In a statement today, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said a police report was received on the incident at 10.53am yesterday.

“It was also discovered that the suspect’s visa has expired,” he said.

Ahsmon said the suspect is currently being investigated under Rule 25(1)(0) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“We are advising the public to always ensure that the copy of your identification card is properly kept,” said Ahsmon.

He added no one should share their personal documents with other individuals or parties to prevent the documents from being misused.