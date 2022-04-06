Largest logistic operation to deliver 60 mammoth storage tanks postponed

KOTA KINABALU (April 6): The delivery of 60 mammoth storage tanks with a combined volume of 10,000 cubic metres and 500 tonnes in weight from Sepanggar Port to SK Nexilis’ RM4.2 billion copper foil manufacturing plant in Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) that was scheduled on April 6 to 9 and April 11 has been postponed following public complaints.

The Sabah Public Works Department announced on its official Facebook that the largest logistic operation in Sabah will be rescheduled after getting approval from relevant agencies.

“The department has received many complaints and grievances from road users on the notice of road closures for the delivery which was scheduled to start on April 6 and expected to be completed on April 11.

“After taking into account the complaints and considering the impact of traffic congestion during the delivery process, the department would like to inform that the previous notice of road closure is cancelled.

“The process of transporting the cargo is also postponed until the new schedule for the closure is discussed and agreed with the relevant agencies,” it said.

The vessel carrying the storage tanks from South Korea arrived at Sepanggar Port recently.

In preparation for the transport of the storage tanks, the department has issued notices of road closures and power disruption, as well as undertaken road realignment, trees trimming, dismantling of electric poles and cables for the humongous storage tanks to pass through.

The major logistics operation involved two months of planning and meetings among 10 government departments and agencies as well as a logistics company.

The impressive logistics feat was undertaken by NCT Group, whose director Ng Vui Chuan confirmed that the shipment had arrived at Sepanggar Port on April 5.

He said the storage tanks had been loaded onto trailers and were ready to go at any time.

“This is certainly not an easy mission,” he said, adding that the custom-made storage tanks were enormous in size – the largest measuring 24 feet by two feet – which is wider than the size of the trailers and even the roads.

Hence, he said transporting the storage tanks required special skills.

Ng said the company had spent almost two months planning and meeting with 10 government departments and agencies, including the police, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), Celcom, state Public Works Department and Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK).

“Due to the size of the storage tanks, there is a need to trim the trees on road dividers and realign roads for the entire 14-kilometre journey from Sepanggar Port to KKIP.”

He said the DBKK road signages, SESB and telecommunication cables would have to be temporarily dismantled as well for the trailers carrying the storage tanks to pass.

“The police will also dispatch several teams to direct the traffic.”

Ng said the company had to dispatch 20 to 30 of its trailers to transport the storage tanks.

He said the vessel had specially made the trip from South Korea from March 28 to Sabah to deliver to storage tanks.

“The transport operation is expected to be carried out in the near future.”

He disclosed that the giant storage tanks were the first batch of shipment imported by SK Nexilis for its manufacturing plant in Kota Kinabalu.

He said there would be more rare shipments coming into Sabah as the construction of the plant progressed.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor had visited the construction site of the manufacturing plant on March 17.

The construction of the plant is expected to be completed by the end of next year.