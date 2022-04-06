Over 33,000 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (April 6): A total of 33,621 children aged between five and 11 years in Malaysia have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme For Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,353,774 children in the same group or 38.1 per cent of their population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, a total of 15,876,357 individuals or 67.5 per cent of their population have received the booster dose, while 22,954,326 individuals or 97.6 per cent have completed both doses of the vaccine and 23,231,749 or 98.8 per cent have received one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,854,230 individuals or 91.7 per cent of their population have completed the vaccination and 2,950,267 individuals or 94.8 per cent have received the first dose of the vaccine.

A total of 22,807 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 2,501 given as first dose, 8,670 as second dose and 11,636 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,042,067.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 33 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the country yesterday, with Selangor recording the highest number at eight deaths, followed by Perak (six), Kedah (four), and three cases in Sarawak.

Johor, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, and Perlis recorded two cases each, while Penang and Kuala Lumpur recorded one death each. — Bernama