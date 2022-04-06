Petronas inks MoU with PDRM to strengthen security management

KUALA LUMPUR (April 6): Petronas and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen collaboration between both parties in security awareness and the integration of best practices for uninterrupted business operations.

The MoU was signed recently by Petronas head of Group Security Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah and PDRM director of Management, Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass at the Petronas Twin Towers. The signing was witnessed by Petronas president and group chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik together with inspector-general of police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

The scope of the MoU covers cooperation in areas such as training and operational support, specifically to spur collective knowledge sharing and enhanced operational capabilities for Petronas’ onshore and offshore assets in Malaysia.

Tengku Taufik said, “Robust security is a critical part of providing a safe and stable investment environment for our domestic energy sector. Security has been and will remain a cornerstone for long-term business sustainability.

“This MoU paves the way for us to further strengthen our existing security management practices. Simultaneously, we will equip our talent with new skills that are in line with advancements in the wider security landscape.

“It is envisaged that these efforts will boost Petronas’ resilience as the group navigates a more dynamic business environment.”

On the sidelines of the event, Yayasan Petronas chief executive officer Shariah Nelly Francis extended an in-kind contribution to the Tabung Amanah Warisan Polis (TAWP) in conjunction with PDRM’s 215th Police Day celebration. The contribution, amounting to approximately RM80,000, comprises 20 hospital beds and 20 wheelchairs for use by retired police personnel and their family members.

PDRM is entrusted to uphold national security and safety in Malaysia. Concurrently, it undertakes all matters relating to Auxiliary Police guided by stipulations in the Police Act 1967. Meanwhile, TAWP is a fund aimed at supporting the welfare as well as wellbeing of police retirees and their family members.

“Multiple factors contribute towards national security and the wider stability of the country. Organisations, essentially, being part of a wider integrated community through security acumen and mindfulness will make a difference toward wider security and safety – all of which are a primary factor for lasting social and economic developments,” said Acryl Sani.

Petronas has been working closely with Malaysian enforcement agencies to uphold a conducive working environment guided by a commitment to safeguard people, information, assets and operations, including the national oil and gas sector in its capacity as a regulator of Malaysia’s oil and gas activities. This includes the deployment of Auxiliary Police at Petronas’ assets in Malaysia, some of which are classified as national critical infrastructure.

Petronas remains committed to undertake multi-pronged initiatives, including a suite of progressive and technologically driven security solutions aimed at proactive risk management, in line with the company’s business growth aspirations. — Bernama