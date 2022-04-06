PM congratulates six Malaysian students accepted into Harvard College

KUALA LUMPUR (April 6): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has described the success of six Malaysian students in being accepted into Harvard College as a proud achievement for the country.

While congratulating the students who would pursue their studies at Harvard’s undergraduate school, Ismail Sabri also hoped that they would excel in their fields.

“You are the pride of the Malaysian Family,” he said in a post on his Facebook account today.

The six students are Chooi Je Qin from Johor; Herman Leong Xin Yang and Ishant Shah from Penang; Carisma Michaela Wong from Sabah; Lee Ee Jenn from Kuala Lumpur and Alyssa Yap Xin Yi from Sarawak.

A Harvard College Alumni Interviewer for Malaysia, Wan Nadiah Wan Mohd Abdullah Yaakob, in a statement, said this was the highest number of students from Malaysia to be admitted to Harvard College in the country’s history.

She said the students were selected from 61,220 applicants and that the acceptance rate for the class of 2026 was the lowest in the school’s history, at 3.19 per cent. – Bernama