Puncak Borneo, Padawan, Siburan folk to experience water supply interruption

KUCHING (April 6): The Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) will carry out emergency maintenance work in the Puncak Borneo, Padawan, and Siburan district areas tonight.

In a statement, JBALB said the maintenance work would affect certain parts of the Siburan district and all villages located along Jalan Puncak Borneo.

The maintenance work will be carried out from 10pm tonight until 5am tomorrow morning.

The department called on members of the public to allow the Kuching Water Board to carry out maintenance work in areas under its jurisdiction.

Affected consumers have also been asked to store enough water for the duration of the maintenance work.

“We will ensure the water supply interruption can be resolved as soon as possible.

“Any convenience caused is much regretted,” said the department.

To contact JBALB, send a message via WhatsApp to 019-8047342 or 019-8047642, or contact the call centre on 082-262211.

The public can also visit https://jbalb.sarawak.gov.my, or look for JBALB Sarawak on Facebook or @jbalbsarawak on Instagram.